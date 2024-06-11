Charlotte project grabs White House attention

CHARLOTTE — White House senior advisor Tom Perez paid a visit last week to the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte.

Perez, who is also director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, met yesterday with a group of about 30 LACCC members, small-business owners, corporate executives, nonprofit representatives and local government officials. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council member Marjorie Molina were in attendance.

They toured LACCC’s future economic development hub, Spark Centro, in the city’s Albemarle Road corridor and discussed the project as well as its future impact on those who live on Charlotte’s east side.

Marta Tataje, member on LACCC’s board of directors, said the Albemarle corridor is one of Charlotte’s most diverse areas with about 80% of its residents being Black, Latino or Asian. Its high school graduation and employment rates are in line with the county averages, but the average household income there is significantly less, Tataje said.

