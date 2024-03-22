Woman’s History Month: How Grace Nystrum is connecting local organizations

CHARLOTTE — Globally, women make up one-third of Bank of America’s leadership team and make up half of its more than 200,000 employees.

In her 28 years at the bank, Grace Nystrum has held 13 positions. Now, she is the first Hispanic-Latina market executive for Charlotte.

“That’s something I’m very proud of, and I won’t be the last,” Nystrum said.

Nystrum said she is passionate about helping the Charlotte community through philanthropic efforts, and partnerships like medicine or housing.

In 2018, she participated in the bank’s Leader on Loan program, which enables employees to leverage their skills at the bank to support local organizations.

She then became the executive director of the Camino Community Center, a place that offers services for the Latino community.

“I think one of the reasons I was selected is because I am Hispanic. I understand the culture. I can relate to the community,” Nystrum explained.

