Charlotte proves itself a top sports destination during MLS All-Star week

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is hosting the Major League Soccer All-Star events this week.

Charlotte FC captain Tim Ream won the All-Star passing challenge at Truist Field on Tuesday night, despite an earlier rain delay impacting the events.

The city is embracing its role as a major destination for sports, drawing thousands of visitors from out of town for the competition.

The presence of major league soccer showcases Charlotte’s growing prominence as a host city for significant athletic competitions.

This event adds to the city’s history of attracting large-scale sporting spectacles, including a previous NBA All-Star Game.

On Tuesday night, a rain delay briefly interrupted the MLS skills showcase at Truist Field. Despite the inclement weather, fans packed the stadium, many of whom traveled to Charlotte for the events.

Charlotte resident Jesse Newsom observed the influx of visitors, drawing a comparison to global sporting events.

“It’s great. Just like with the World Cup, you had all the foreigners coming to the US to see how great it is. Now you’ve got all the folks from all over MLS coming to Charlotte and seeing how great it is,” Newsom said.

Many visitors from outside Charlotte expressed appreciation for the hospitality they experienced, which locals describe as an inherent quality of the city.

Fellow Charlotte resident Jeremy Hall believes the event highlights the city’s development and increased national recognition.

“I think they’re gonna see how awesome Charlotte is and how big it has grown. I mean, we really are on the map,” Hall said.

The MLS events are the latest in a series of major gatherings Charlotte has hosted, following the NBA All-Star Game.

Some fans expressed confidence that the city has unlimited potential for attracting future high-profile events.

Charlotte resident Randall Hitt shared his aspirations for the city’s future as a sports hub.

“I think it’s big. I mean, I would love to see the Super Bowl here! But MLS and soccer, I think it’s more of a destination, and that’s what we like to see. A sports destination,” Hitt said.

Charlotte FC captain Ream achieved a victory in the All-Star passing challenge on Tuesday night, marking a proud moment for the city.

The MLS All-Star Game is scheduled to be played Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium.

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