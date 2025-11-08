Charlotte public investment firm names new CEO as current leader steps down

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based public investment firm is preparing for a leadership change at the start of next year. Barings BDC Inc.’s (NYSE: BBDC) board has named a new CEO to replace its recently resigned leader.

Barings BDC said its board of directors has appointed Thomas Q. McDonnell as CEO, effective Jan. 1. He will succeed Eric Lloyd, who is stepping down as CEO by the end of this year.

Lloyd, who served as CEO from August 2018 to August 2022 and returned to the position in December 2022, will remain executive chairman of Barings BDC’s board and continue as president of Barings LLC, overseeing the firm’s global strategic initiatives.

McDonnell brings more than three decades of experience in global finance, investment management and strategic business planning. He previously spent nearly 20 years at Barings, where he was a managing director and member of the U.S. High Yield Investment Committee. During his tenure, he managed multi-strategy and global loan portfolios and led fundraising efforts exceeding $15 billion.

From 2023 through 2025, McDonnell served as president and CEO of investment firm Hampshire Holdings Corp., overseeing real estate asset acquisitions in U.S. markets. His earlier career includes roles at Patriarch Partners, Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), focusing on deal structuring, credit risk management and financial planning. McDonnell also serves on the board of Rocade Holdings LLC, a litigation finance firm.

