Charlotte ranks 3rd in study on EV growth

CHARLOTTE — A new study reveals that Charlotte is making strides to become one of the most improved places to have an electric vehicle.

The Queen City ranked third for the most improved city, while Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville rank nine out of ten top cities.

In the state rankings for EV growth, North Carolina ranked fifth, increasing its residents-per-charger ratio by nearly 27 percent. The U.S. as a whole grew its percentage by 18.9 percent.

Greensboro and Winston-Salem are among the least EV-friendly cities.

The study by iSeeCars used data from the U.S. Department of Energy to see how EV charging infrastructure changed from 2022 to 2023.

(WATCH: Charlotte-Metro one of the best places to open a small business, recent study finds)

Charlotte-Metro one of the best places to open a small business, recent study finds

©2024 Cox Media Group