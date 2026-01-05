Charlotte ranks among top US cities for luxury home price growth

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has made its mark as one of the top ten cities in the United States for fastest growing luxury home prices, according to online real estate company Redfin.

Over the past decade, luxury home prices in the city have skyrocketed by 121%, with the average price nearing $1.7 million.

In comparison, West Palm Beach, Fla., sits at the top of the list, experiencing an impressive increase in luxury home prices by 188% over the same 10-year period.

The significant growth in these markets reflects a larger trend in the luxury real estate sector across the United States.

VIDEO: Real estate agent ripped off friends, church, and federal government

‘Taken advantage of’: Real estate agent ripped off friends, church, and federal government

©2026 Cox Media Group