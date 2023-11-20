Charlotte ranks top 5 most desirable city to live in

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City rose to the top in a new study analyzing where Americans want to live.

Charlotte ranks the 4th most desirable city to live in for working adults, placing behind Denver, San Diego, and New York City.

Of all 113 U.S. cities considered, Charlotte also placed 17th for affordability.

Retired folk see Charlotte as the 3rd most desirable city to live in, according to the study by Empower.

Raleigh ranked 6th most desirable and 22nd most affordable.

The study analyzed more than 100 cities across multiple data categories. Empower asked 1,000 working and retired Americans where they want to live and what criteria they look for when deciding on a city to call home.

Data on home prices, average income, cost of living, and employment rates was gathered before researchers scored the cities.

