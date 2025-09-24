Charlotte renews pursuit for coveted game

CHARLOTTE — Bring on the Midshipmen and the Cadets. That’s the message from the Charlotte Sports Foundation, whose CEO told an uptown audience that landing the Army-Navy football game is “certainly something that’s at the top of our list to continue to explore.”

The military academies’ annual game ranks among the storied rivalries in college football. It’s been played mostly in Philadelphia — which will host the game for the 91st time in 2027 — and nearby cities within easy traveling distance of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the United States Military Academy West Point in New York.

The 2027 game is the last one in the current contract, meaning the schools are likely to seek bids next year for another multiyear series of neutral sites.

