Local

Charlotte residents reflect on 2023, hopes for the New Year

By Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com and Susannah Will, wsoctv.com
By Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com and Susannah Will, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — As the Queen City approaches the end of another year, many in Charlotte take the time for reflection.

Channel 9 asked some people around Charlotte what they’re loved about the city in 2023 and what they’re looking forward to in 2024.

“The best thing this year was more exposure to local businesses,” said Drew Ballesteros.

READ MORE: New Year’s Eve parties, celebrations in Charlotte to ring in 2024

Another resident recalled a time when Charlotte was the place to be for sports fanatics.

“Kinda get back to what it used to be, like when the Panthers were winning, when the Hornets were winning,” said Eric Young. “It would be nice to see that for the city.”

Moving forward, some residents are hoping for more ease in getting around the QC.

“I am always up for more additions to the light rail and public transportation,” said Braden Videon.

READ MORE: CATS offering free NYE rides in partnership with Miller Lite

If you’re looking to celebrate the end of 2023 in Uptown and counting down to midnight with the crown lighting, there will be live music and fireworks.

(WATCH: Local leaders to hold meeting in hopes of bringing changes to CATS safety)

Local leaders to hold meeting in hopes of bringing changes to CATS safety

©2023 Cox Media Group

Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com

Cassia is a content center producer for Channel 9.

Susannah Will, wsoctv.com

Susannah is a content center producer for WSOC.

Most Read