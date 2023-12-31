Charlotte residents reflect on 2023, hopes for the New Year

CHARLOTTE — As the Queen City approaches the end of another year, many in Charlotte take the time for reflection.

Channel 9 asked some people around Charlotte what they’re loved about the city in 2023 and what they’re looking forward to in 2024.

“The best thing this year was more exposure to local businesses,” said Drew Ballesteros.

Another resident recalled a time when Charlotte was the place to be for sports fanatics.

“Kinda get back to what it used to be, like when the Panthers were winning, when the Hornets were winning,” said Eric Young. “It would be nice to see that for the city.”

Moving forward, some residents are hoping for more ease in getting around the QC.

“I am always up for more additions to the light rail and public transportation,” said Braden Videon.

If you’re looking to celebrate the end of 2023 in Uptown and counting down to midnight with the crown lighting, there will be live music and fireworks.

