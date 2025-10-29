Charlotte sees business boom with 2,000+ new jobs and $199.8M investment

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is experiencing a significant business boom this year, with more than a dozen companies announcing projects that will bring over 2,000 new jobs to the city.

So far this year, at least 12 companies have received incentives to either relocate to Charlotte or expand their operations within the city, a substantial increase from the two or three companies that received similar incentives last year.

“I think we can officially say that we are out of the pandemic era of business,” said Shahid Rana, Charlotte’s Economic Development Director.

Rana, who goes by ‘Sha,’ highlighted that the city has provided grants to at least 12 companies, including notable names like Citigroup, SoFi, and Pacific Life.

These projects represent a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing and financial services, and are expected to bring a total of 2,104 jobs and $199.8 million in investment to the area.

Rana emphasized the role of Charlotte’s educational institutions in attracting businesses, noting the presence of a research university, an HBCU, a law school, a medical school, and a robust community college system.

He mentioned that those who study in Charlotte often choose to remain in the area, contributing to a ‘stickiness factor’ that is appealing to businesses looking for a reliable future workforce.

Rana also mentioned that the city is working with state and regional partners on a robust pipeline that could lead to more business announcements by the end of the year.

With a strong educational infrastructure and strategic incentives, Charlotte is positioning itself as a prime location for business growth and investment.

