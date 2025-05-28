Charlotte sees growth as office vacancies stabilize

CHARLOTTE — More businesses are moving into Charlotte while fewer are moving out.

According to the Charlotte Observer, just over 22% of office space in the city is sitting empty.

And while this is higher than the national average, this is also the third straight quarter of positive numbers for the city.

Research firm Co-Star told the Observer that a 12-year low in construction for office space is helping to stabilize those vacancies.

