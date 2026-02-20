Charlotte shooting victim dies; 19-year-old faces murder charge

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old man faces a murder charge after a 45-year-old shooting victim died at a Charlotte hospital. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the charges Friday against Mehki Randle following the death of Michael Alexander.

Alexander was originally found with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Feb. 9 in the 3500 block of David Cox Road in north Charlotte. He was transported to Atrium Health CMC, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers responded to the University City Division at approximately 12:33 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival at the 3500 block of David Cox Road, police discovered Alexander with an apparent gunshot wound.

MEDIC emergency crews provided initial treatment before the transport to the hospital.

As the investigation continued, homicide detectives identified Randle, 19, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and North Tryon Division officers located and arrested Randle on Thursday.

Randle was taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by detectives.

Following the interview, he was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to murder, Randle is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Police confirmed that Alexander’s next of kin has been notified of his death and the arrest. The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

