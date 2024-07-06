Charlotte steakhouses get ‘B’ on Mecklenburg County restaurant health inspection

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C”, or below a 90, when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 3 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 840 such establishments, 19 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in June that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Among those to score below a 90 on their initial health inspection in June were steakhouses in uptown and SouthPark: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Oak Steakhouse, respectively.

