Charlotte suburb again ranks as best place to live in SC

CHARLOTTE — Tega Cay again ranks as South Carolina’s best place to live.

Located about 21 miles southwest of Charlotte, Tega Cay has for several years claimed the top spot in South Carolina in Niche’s Best Places to Live rankings.

That small city near Lake Wylie also ranks as the best place to live in the Charlotte area.

It lands at No. 171 among more than 18,000 places across America and at No. 93 among about 6,800 suburbs.

Tega Cay receives an A+ for its overall Niche Grade as well as for its public schools and for being good for families. It earns an A for housing and jobs.

