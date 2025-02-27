Local

Charlotte takes on Dallas on 4-game slide

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and The Associated Press
Lakers Hornets Basketball Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)
Charlotte heads into the matchup with Dallas after losing four games in a row. The teams play Thursday for the first time this season. Dallas is 18-11 at home, and Charlotte is 5-23 on the road.

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its four-game slide with a victory over Dallas.

The Mavericks have gone 18-11 at home. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.1.

The Hornets are 5-23 in road games. Charlotte allows 112.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is averaging 24.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Seth Curry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 97.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (groin), Daniel Gafford: out (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (hip), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Mark Williams: day to day (not injury related), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (ankle), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (knee), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

