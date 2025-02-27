Charlotte takes on Dallas on 4-game slide

Charlotte heads into the matchup with Dallas after losing four games in a row. The teams play Thursday for the first time this season. Dallas is 18-11 at home, and Charlotte is 5-23 on the road.

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its four-game slide with a victory over Dallas.

The Mavericks have gone 18-11 at home. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.1.

The Hornets are 5-23 in road games. Charlotte allows 112.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is averaging 24.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Seth Curry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 97.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (groin), Daniel Gafford: out (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (hip), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Mark Williams: day to day (not injury related), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (ankle), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (knee), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

