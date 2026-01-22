Charlotte transit urges riders to stay connected, informed

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is monitoring the potential for winter weather this weekend, emphasizing that normal operations will continue as conditions allow.

Riders can stay updated through the CATS-Pass app, which features a “Winter Weather Updates & Detours’ section. Additionally, the Inclement Weather Alerts Page on RideTransit.org provides real-time bus detours based on changing road conditions.

CATS will issue push notifications and Rider’s Alerts for any major service disruptions as the weather develops. Updates will also be available on CATS" official social media accounts including X and Facebook.

Transit users are advised to be cautious of slippery conditions when boarding and exiting vehicles during winter weather events.

Riders are encouraged to consider delaying their travels until conditions improve.

For any questions or concerns, customers can reach out to a customer service representative by calling 704.366.7433.

VIDEO: Winter driving dangers and safety tips

Winter driving dangers and safety tips

©2026 Cox Media Group