Charlotte Walk for Epilepsy raises $40k for research, awareness

CHARLOTTE — Over 300 participants gathered at McAlpine Creek Park in East Charlotte on Sunday, raising more than $40,000 for the Epilepsy Foundation.

The Walk for Epilepsy aimed to support innovative research, new therapies, awareness, and seizure education programs. Participants walked from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., contributing to a future of hope and connection for those affected by epilepsy.

One of the highlights of the event was the participation of 14-year-old Emery Guenther, who has been diagnosed with epilepsy. Guenther authored a book titled ‘Sky’s Strength’ to educate other children about the disease.

The walk took place at McAlpine Creek Park, but was open for both in-person and virtual participation.

