Charlotte Water responding to wastewater overflow

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews are responding to an ongoing wastewater overflow near Stephens Rd.

The lift station conveys wastewater from low-lying homes to higher ground where the community’s wastewater can flow via gravity to a wastewater treatment plant.

Lift stations are typically in low areas beside creeks to serve customers in the creek basin. This lift station is currently under water due to recent heavy rains and area flooding.

CLTWater will send out an update when gallons spilled are estimated.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Here’s how you can help:

· Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

· Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

· Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from the plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

· Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600.

