Charlotte wins high marks for growth

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte ranks among the 10 fastest-growing metro areas in economic prosperity and growth, according to a new national study published this afternoon by The Brookings Institution.

For racial and geographic inclusion, the Charlotte area lags top performers with rankings in the middle to lower-middle among metros with 1 million or more people.

The study, known as the Metro Monitor, uses Census Bureau definitions for each area. Thus, Raleigh-Cary and Durham-Chapel Hill are separate entities. Charlotte’s metro area includes portions of North Carolina and South Carolina, with the main population areas of Charlotte, Concord, and Gastonia.

The report released Tuesday analyzed economic data for 194 metro areas that collectively make up 78% of the U.S. population and generate 84% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Read more here.

VIDEO: District to close elementary school to make way for future growth

District to close elementary school to make way for future growth

















©2024 Cox Media Group