Charlotte woman raises money, awareness for son’s rare disorder

CHARLOTTE — Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors in vital organs.

According to the TSC Alliance, at least two babies are born with it each day in the U.S. and approximately 50,000 people currently live with it.

Recently, Mayor Vi Lyles declared may as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Awareness Month in Charlotte.

>> In the video at the top of the page, learn how one woman is trying to raise awareness and money for a cure.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Fight for Air’ climbers hike 50 floors for lung disease awareness)

‘Fight for Air’ climbers hike 50 floors for lung disease awareness









©2024 Cox Media Group