Charlotte’s Melanated Small Biz Fest honors Black entrepreneurship

CHARLOTTE — As we continue to recognize Black History Month, 50 Black-owned businesses showed up for customers at the Melanated Small Biz Fest on Sunday.

The event took place in northwest Charlotte.

The market, which was both indoors and outdoors, featured handmade items, skin and body products, candles, jewelry, clothes and more.

Organizers called it a celebration of creativity and entrepreneurship in the Black community.

