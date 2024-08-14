Charlotte’s new pro team nearing sellout

CHARLOTTE — This weekend’s debut match for Carolina Ascent FC is moving toward a sellout with 9,000 tickets sold, team officials said this week.

Ascent FC is part of the new USL Super League, a Division I, or top-tier, women’s soccer league. Capacity is 10,500 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The match will be the first one played in league history. A second match is scheduled at 9 p.m. on Aug. 17; Ascent FC kicks off against DC Power FC at 7 p.m.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC could get new stadium in 2046

Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC could get new stadium in 2046





©2024 Cox Media Group