Charlotte FC introduces latest signing Tim Ream

CHARLOTTE — A longtime member of the U.S. Men’s National Team was officially introduced as the latest signing for Charlotte FC.

On Tuesday, the club held an introductory news conference for Tim Ream, who played nine seasons in the English Premier League.

The team signed the defender last week.

Ream started every match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the USMNT and at Copa America this year.

“I think the biggest thing [ I bring] is experience. I’ve obviously seen a lot of game situations,” Ream said. “A lot of different things play out in a lot of games over the years. It’s just kind of seeing patterns.”

Ream will be available to play in Charlotte FC’s next match on Aug. 24 against the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium.

VIDEO: Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC could get new stadium in 2046

Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC could get new stadium in 2046

©2024 Cox Media Group