Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood to see new mixed-use development

CHARLOTTE — Development is moving ahead on the next phase of The Pass, a major adaptive reuse project in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.

Atlanta-based developer Third & Urban has filed plans with the City of Charlotte to transform a former warehouse on Raleigh Street into Pass 42, a 120,000-square-foot mixed-use destination featuring office space, retail, restaurants and recreational amenities.

Plans for Pass 42 include indoor and outdoor pickleball, basketball and paddleball courts, a public plaza, flexible gathering spaces and a more than 6,000-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The project is currently awaiting city approval before construction can begin, and the developer has not announced a timeline or estimated cost.

Pass 42 will be the third phase of The Pass development. The first phase, Pass 41, opened in 2023 with office and retail space near the Sugar Creek light rail station, while the second phase, the 335-unit Sorella Apartments, was completed in 2025.

Once finished, The Pass is expected to include up to 280,000 square feet of office and retail space across three buildings, further expanding NoDa’s mixed-use growth.

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