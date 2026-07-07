Davidson College expands financial aid, offering tuition-free education

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College announced a major expansion of its financial aid program, making tuition free for new students from U.S. families earning $175,000 or less beginning in fall 2027.

The college also announced it will cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, housing and meals, for students from families earning $85,000 or less, provided their assets are consistent with their income.

College leaders say the new policy is designed to make a Davidson education more affordable and accessible while continuing the school’s longstanding commitment to meeting 100% of demonstrated financial need, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Davidson eliminated student loans from its financial aid packages in 2007 and currently provides financial assistance to about 70% of its students.

The college’s endowment stands at approximately $1.6 billion, helping fund grants and other aid programs.

The expanded financial aid comes as colleges across the country compete for a shrinking pool of college-aged students.

Unlike some similar programs, Davidson’s new policy will be available to eligible students with legal U.S. residency regardless of where they live.

Applicants will continue to qualify by completing the FAFSA and other financial aid requirements.

Davidson joins a growing number of highly selective universities offering tuition-free or full-cost attendance programs for lower-and-middle income families.

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