Charlotte’s top chefs and social media stars unite for charity event

CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit is putting Charlotte’s best chefs to the test for a good cause. It’s called Next Level Hope.

According to Hope Haven, three Charlotte chefs and three social media content creators will compete in teams of two to create their own homemade meal.

The nonprofit said the theme is meant to reflect the comfort, stability, and sense of belonging that Hope Haven works to provide for the individuals.

Tickets are $125, and proceeds will go towards the nonprofit.

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