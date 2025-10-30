Charlotte’s transit future hinges on sales tax referendum

CHARLOTTE — Road, rail, and bus projects could start by next year if voters pass a sales tax referendum.

Whether the tax passes or not Tuesday, voters will look back at this moment in history. It’s a pivotal moment that will shape Charlotte’s future.

Perhaps no side of Charlotte will have greater influence than east Charlotte.

If the sales tax increase for transit passes, 40% of the money will go to roads, 40% to rail and 20% to buses.

East Charlotte is slated for the Silver Line, which is rail project decades away and is currently projected to end at Bojangles Coliseum. It also is slated for the expansion of the streetcar out to Eastland Yards.

For Juan Contreras Juarez, the biggest gamechanger will be improved bus service.

“I think this is a big moment to think of Charlotte as a city,” he said. “With over 150 people moving to Charlotte every day, I think this is the moment for our city to grow in a healthy matter over the next few years.”

But the tax is facing serious concerns from prominent neighborhood groups including the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association and Charlotte East.

