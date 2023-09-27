Suspects caught after chase along I-77 in Iredell County, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol caught two men after a chase ended in a jump and run along Interstate 77 in Iredell County around noon Wednesday.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9 that the incident started as a chase just before noon. A Mercedes was being followed before it crashed in the woods on the side of I-77 near Olin.

The agency asked Channel 9 for assistance Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., but later used their drone to help with the search.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see a large law enforcement presence on I-77 just south of Highway 901.

No lanes were blocked as the incident appeared to be happening on the shoulder and in the woods.

Just before 1 p.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw the moments when authorities caught the two men near a U.S. Postal Service building. Both of them were taken into custody by troopers.

The suspects haven’t been identified yet.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on what led to the chase and what charges the suspects may be facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

