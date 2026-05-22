Cheerwine sister company settles suit over claims it wouldn’t hire woman with MS

CHARLOTTE — A sister company of Cheerwine has settled a lawsuit over claims the company wouldn’t employ a person with multiple sclerosis, court records obtained by The Charlotte Observer show.

Piedmont Bottling Company agreed to pay Denise Robinson $36,000 for lost wages.

Court records say in 2023, Robinson was required to get a medical exam. She cleared requirements, but Cheerwine noted issues with her hip.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson submitted a note from her doctor, but it was rejected and she was fired.

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