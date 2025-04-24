Chef to bring a third restaurant to Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Veteran chef and restaurant operator Jim Noble is expanding at The Bowl at Ballantyne with a third concept taking space there.

Copain Bakery & Brasserie is expected to open later this year, according to a press release. It’s described as a flagship location for Copain Bakery, part of Noble Food & Pursuits.

The 3,100-square-foot space will have seating for 102 people, including a brasserie-style patio. It will aim to capture “a blend of old-world Parisian elegance and elevated hospitality,” the release states.

This location — the third for the Copain brand — will be the first to offer both counter service and full-service dining. It will have a curated wine list and full bar.

