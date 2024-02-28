Team behind Customshop to open Spanish tapas concept at Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE — The current team behind Charlotte mainstay Customshop will open a new concept at Optimist Hall this summer.

Chef-owner Andres Kaifer and managing partner Alex Bridges, who took over the Customshop in 2022, have announced plans to bring authentic Spanish tapas to the food hall.

Diners can expect a selection of classic yet modern Spanish small plates, including a variety of bocadillos (sandwiches), shareables like croquetas (ham and bechamel fritters), tortilla española (Spanish omelet), and patatas bravas (fried potatoes with spicy sauce), as well as sweet treats such as Chef Kaifer’s famous flan.

“‘Tapas’ has become a bit overused in American culture, so we’re taking everyone back to the basics over shared bites and a sacred time to socialize with friends,” Chef Kaifer said in a news release. “Optimist Hall is a true melting pot, and we felt it would be the perfect location to invite folks to learn about and enjoy the flavors I grew up with, and proudly share my mother’s recipes that have been passed down over the years.”

The stall, which is yet to be named, will be between Village Juice and Boxcar Betty’s. Additional details, including the concept’s name and menu, will be revealed later.

