Local

Chef to open seafood restaurant

By Charlotte Business Journal

Jonathan Cox Jonathan Cox is departing Charlotte restaurant group Rare Roots Hospitality to launch his own seafood spot in Cornelius. (The Plaid Penguin)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — An executive chef who has worked at several well-known Charlotte restaurants is branching out on his own this fall.

Brewpub closes after short run

Jonathan Cox is departing Charlotte restaurant group Rare Roots Hospitality to launch his own venture in Cornelius, according to a news release. It will be called Seaboy Restaurant & Bar and located at 20822 N. Main St.

“Seaboy is built on a love for good food, community, and sustainability. We’re a team of locals who care about where our ingredients come from and how they’re prepared,” the restaurant’s website states.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read