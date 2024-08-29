Chef to open seafood restaurant

CHARLOTTE — An executive chef who has worked at several well-known Charlotte restaurants is branching out on his own this fall.

Jonathan Cox is departing Charlotte restaurant group Rare Roots Hospitality to launch his own venture in Cornelius, according to a news release. It will be called Seaboy Restaurant & Bar and located at 20822 N. Main St.

“Seaboy is built on a love for good food, community, and sustainability. We’re a team of locals who care about where our ingredients come from and how they’re prepared,” the restaurant’s website states.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group