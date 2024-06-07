Chemical manufacturer to build 1st U.S. plant in Union County creating 100 jobs, governor says

MONROE, N.C. — A chemical company plans to bring 100 jobs to Monroe.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that BRIOLF USA LLC is investing more than $30.5 million in its first U.S. manufacturing plant.

“North Carolina continues to attract the world’s strongest manufacturers,” said Cooper. “Companies around the globe understand how the state’s investments in workforce development and infrastructure help their businesses succeed in today’s dynamic economy, including Union County.”

The company, which is based in Spain, makes coatings and adhesives.

The plant is expected to be built at the Monroe Corporate Center, which is near the airport.

