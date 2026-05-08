Cheraw residents urged to report suspicious activity after vehicle break-ins

CHERAW, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent vehicle break-ins and suspicious activity reported in the Bob White Road area of Cheraw. These incidents occurred during the overnight hours, prompting law enforcement to seek public assistance from residents, the sheriff said on Friday.

Investigators are currently working to gather additional surveillance footage and information related to the incidents. They have asked anyone in the area to check their home security cameras, vehicle cameras, or any other surveillance footage from last night for suspicious activity or individuals.

Law enforcement authorities have a low-quality image of a person believed to be connected to the vehicle break-ins and suspicious activity. Investigators are actively working to obtain additional surveillance footage and possibly clearer images.

Residents are encouraged to report anything unusual they may have seen.

Authorities also advise residents to ensure all vehicle doors, homes and storage buildings remain locked and to avoid leaving valuables inside vehicles overnight.

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