Cheraw shooting results in death of 19-year-old

CHERAW, S.C. — Chesterfield deputies responded to a call about a shooting in Cheraw on Sunday night and arrived to find a deceased 19-year-old and 24 spent bullet casings.

Police responded to the call at 36 John Ralph Lane in Cheraw, South Carolina around 10 p.m., and found the body of Jonathan Alexander Williams who had been shot multiple times.

Police found 24 spent bullet casings as well as five bullet holes in the side of the house at the location.

One resident, Lucinda Barksdale, told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that she heard multiple gunshots at 7:30 p.m. But she hadn’t realized someone had been shot and killed.

“I was in the den watching TV, heard gunshots,” Barksdale said. “I didn’t really think about it because now we’re hearing them kinda often.”

She heard the shots get closer, she said, and began to duck for cover.

“I knew it was bullets. I heard it when it hit the house,” Barksdale said. “That’s when I got on the floor and my neighbor called and said, ‘Ms. Lucinda, are you okay?’ I said, ‘I’m on the floor as we speak.’”

Barksdale’s husband found Williams’ body when he left for work, she said. His body lay next to her house, but Barksdale said they didn’t know the victim.

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, Sheriff Cambo Streater told Channel 9, and searching for motive and suspects.

“We do not have a suspect at all,” he said.

Barksdale is hoping the police have success, she said.

“I hope they can find out who did this... because it was kind of a senseless killing,” Barksdale said.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office and SLED. The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on the homicide call them at (843)623-2101.

