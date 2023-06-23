Cherryville to get state-funds to help recover from May thunderstorm

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration Friday for Cherryville after a severe thunderstorm struck the city with straight-line winds on May 16.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Cherryville as they recover from strong winds and a thunderstorm,” Cooper said.

City officials declared a state of emergency on May 17 after the inclement weather caused more than $10,000 in damages.

However, that was not enough to qualify for federal assistance.

The state-funded disaster help, which is provided by public-assistance grants, expires in 60 days.

