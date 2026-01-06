Chester County to add 12 deputies with new federal grant funding

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has received a $750,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to expand patrol operations, marking the first significant personnel increase for the department in years.

The funding is part of a total investment of $1,312,794 aimed at adding 12 new patrol deputy positions over a phased three-year implementation plan, the sheriff announced Tuesday in a Facebook post. The Chester County area spans 580-square miles, which has become increasingly demanding for law enforcement services as the county has grown rapidly since 2020.

Sheriff Max Dorsey emphasized the importance of the grant, stating, “This grant is about building the capacity to meet the demands of the Chester County of tomorrow.”

He pointed out that the existing staff has hardly changed, with fewer than five new positions added in the last five years. This has made it difficult for the Sheriff’s Office to adequately serve a growing population across a large geographic area.

The implemented plan will begin on July 1 when the Sheriff’s Office starts hiring four new deputies each year, comprising two funded by the grant and two by the county.

This strategic hiring will allow the Sheriff’s Office to leverage federal funds and maintain local tax responsibility, the sherrif said.

“This grant is a long-term investment in our infrastructure and our economic foundation and I am grateful to the County Council for their steadfast commitment to public safety,” Dorsey said.

The Chester County Council has voted to officially accept the grant, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to move forward with these critical staffing enhancements.

Implementation plans are set for a gradual increase in personnel, aiming to improve public safety and response times throughout the county.

