School Resource Officers thanked for apprehending suspect at Chester County school

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Four School Resource Officers worked to ensure student safety and apprehend a suspect at Chester Park School of Arts on Halloween, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson visited the school to personally thank the officers and staff for their quick response during the incident.

On Oct. 31, D’arrius Tyrese Edwards allegedly crashed a vehicle near the school and then broke a window and took a student from a classroom.

Officials told Channel 9 that School Resource Officers tased and apprehended the suspect quickly. The student was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved in the incident were Corporal Going, SRO Alexander, SRO Griffin, and SRO Stinson.

Wilson stood at the scene of the incident to gain a better understanding of the officers’ perspective during the event, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. While there, he thanked the SROs for their swift action.

Edwards is facing several pending criminal charges, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, second-degree violent burglary, and kidnapping.

WATCH| Deputies: Suspect crashed near school, broke into Chester County classroom

Deputies: Suspect crashed near school, broke into Chester County classroom

©2025 Cox Media Group