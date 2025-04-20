Chester County bus crash victims released from hospitals

School district officials say that all of the victims from a Thursday afternoon bus crash have been released from local hospitals.

1 killed after blown tire causes school bus to flip on I-77, troopers say

Students and staff from Pine Ridge Middle school were returning from a field trip at the NASCAR Hall of fame in Concord Thursday afternoon when the school bus flipped on its side on I-77 South in Chester County.

Officials say that the school bus had a blown tire causing the driver to lose control before the bus flipped.

In total, 38 passengers on that bus were taken to area hospitals for their injuries including 13-year-old Jose Maria Gonzales Linares who sadly passed away.

Now, school officials say that all of the passengers that were injured have been released from the hospital in a statement:

All patients who received further medical evaluation and treatment following Thursday’s Pine Ridge Middle School bus incident have been released from hospitals, according to district reports. The incident, along Interstate 77 south, occurred about 50-60 miles from the school, as three buses were heading back after a field trip outside Charlotte. In addition to multiple injuries, one Pine Ridge Middle School student passed away. Our focus since this devastating event has been, and will continue to be, our students, families, employees, and the entire Pine Ridge Middle School community,” Superintendent Brenda Hafner said Saturday. “Our heart aches for the family of the student who is no longer with us. We are thankful to know others who were being evaluated and treated have now been released. — Lexington School District Two

