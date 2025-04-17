Multiple medical helicopters respond to school bus crash on I-77 in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Children are trapped after a school bus flipped onto its side Thursday afternoon on Interstate 77 South in Chester County, officials told Channel 9.

The crash happened after 2 p.m. near Exit 55 (Highway 97) and all southbound lanes are blocked.

Two EMS and fire Teams are responding as mutual aid to the rescue.

There is no word on injuries. Five medical helicopters responded to the scene.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom arrived where other buses were on the road that did not appear to have been involved in the wreck.

The buses are from the Lexington County Schools District 2.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

