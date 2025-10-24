Chester County Council to address Richburg Fire Protection District investigation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Council will hold a special meeting Friday morning to address the investigation into the Richburg Fire Protection District, following reports of potential fraudulent or criminal activity.

Late last month, the council dissolved the district board, placed Fire Chief Stewart T. Melton on leave, and transferred oversight of the district’s operations to the county.

South Carolina State Police are also investigating the matter.

The council’s decision was part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of the district’s operations while investigations are underway. By transferring duties to the county, the council aims to prevent any potential interference with the investigation and ensure that fire protection services continue without disruption.

The county says an independent third-party review has also been approved by the council to run concurrently with the investigation by state police.

