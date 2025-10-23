Richmond County employees report missing retirement funds amid payroll system change

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 has been investigating issues with retirement accounts in Richmond County.

Commissioner Jamie Gathings reported hearing from some affected county employees.

He then sent an email to the board and county manager that said in part, “Since July, retirement deductions have reportedly been taken from full-time staff paychecks, but those funds haven’t appeared in employees’ retirement accounts.”

The county manager told Channel 9 that they are moving to a new payroll system, stating this is the reason for the delay.

They also stated that all pending contributions will be drafted once the data reporting issues have been resolved, which is expected to occur soon.

