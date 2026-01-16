Chester County man accused of running dogfighting operation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Chester County man is accused of torturing animals, as well as running a dogfighting operation.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Justin King was arrested in connection with the allegations last Friday.

SLED said they took several pit bull-type dogs from King’s home on Dec. 12.

According to investigations, many of the dogs were severely injured and neglected.

King is now facing several animal fighting and drug distribution charges.

VIDEO: Dozens of dogs given second chance at life after Gaston County puppy mill bust

Dozens of dogs given second chance at life after Gaston County puppy mill bust

©2026 Cox Media Group