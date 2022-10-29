Chester County schools to receive money for electric bus fleet

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District will soon receive a fleet of electric school buses.

Chester is one of 16 South Carolina school districts who are receiving funding for electric-powered buses, which is apart of a federal grant.

The state as a whole has been awarded more than $50 million to purchase the electric buses, which is a part of the Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The rebate amount Chester is receiving totals $3.1 million for eight buses. They are expected to be delivered by October 2024.

“We are thrilled to be chosen for this grant,” Chief of Operations Adam Davis said. “This is an exciting time for Chester County Schools, and these new buses will hopefully be the first step for further development and progress of our transportation in the future.”

The school district hopes the buses will bring a better overall experience for the students who will be riding them.

“Chester County Schools is excited to advance our fleet with these new buses. Electric buses are cleaner, quieter, and create a better transportation experience for students and transportation staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton.

