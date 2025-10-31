Chesterfield County man convicted of murder and kidnapping

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder and kidnapping of John Wesley White, according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A jury found Jeremy Brandon Hough guilty of kidnapping and murder in White’s death on Thursday at the Chesterfield County Courthouse following four days of testimony and evidence.

The judge sentenced Hough to life without the possibility of parole for murder and 30 years in prison for kidnapping, officials said.

Both sentences will run concurrently, according to WPDE.

“This was a tragic and senseless act of violence,” said Solicitor Paul Burch. “I want to thank the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for their tireless work in bringing justice for Mr. White and his family. Our office will continue to stand with victims and ensure those who commit violent crimes are held accountable.”

The case was investigated by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

VIDEO: Deputies investigating murder after missing man in Chesterfield County found dead

Deputies investigating murder after missing man in Chesterfield County found dead

©2025 Cox Media Group