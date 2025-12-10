Lockdown lifted at Chesterfield High after manhunt ends

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Authorities in Chesterfield captured Billy “Beaver” Lisenby, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Anson County, late Wednesday morning, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

A lockdown at Chesterfield High School was lifted after deputies arrested Lisenby without incident near a Dollar Tree on Highway 9.

The suspect allegedly fired shots into a home on Mayflower Road, just south of Wadesboro. No one was injured.

Billy “Beaver” Lisenby

No additional details have been made available.

