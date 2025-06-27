Chimney Rock State Park reopens with new bridge, tourism plans

Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina reopens Friday, nine months after the destruction caused by Helene.

Gov. Josh Stein will attend the reopening ceremony and is expected to announce a new tourism initiative.

The park’s reopening comes after a new bridge was constructed, replacing the one washed away by Helene.Visitors to Chimney Rock State Park will need to make a reservation to enter.

The reopening of Chimney Rock State Park marks a significant recovery milestone for the area, with new infrastructure and plans to boost tourism.

