Local

Chimney Rock State Park reopens with new bridge, tourism plans

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Chimney Rock
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina reopens Friday, nine months after the destruction caused by Helene.

READ MORE: State park closed by Helene sets reopening date

Gov. Josh Stein will attend the reopening ceremony and is expected to announce a new tourism initiative.

The park’s reopening comes after a new bridge was constructed, replacing the one washed away by Helene.Visitors to Chimney Rock State Park will need to make a reservation to enter.

0 of 27

The reopening of Chimney Rock State Park marks a significant recovery milestone for the area, with new infrastructure and plans to boost tourism.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Chopper 9 flies over Helene’s damage in Charlotte, western NC

Chopper 9 flies over Helene’s damage in Charlotte, western NC

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read