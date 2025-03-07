CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were hurt in a shooting late Friday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, the department confirmed.

Both officers were rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom is over the scene of Headquarters Farm Road near North Tryon Street . Dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles are lining the streets. Charlotte Fire and MEDIC have also responded.

Crime scene tape appears to be around one of the homes.

Multiple sources told Channel 9 that one officer was shot in the leg and taken to Atrium Health Main. The other officer was shot in the belt buckle and treated at the scene.

On scene of a large police investigation in the The Settlements at Withrow Downs neighborhood in University City. More information to come @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Qcj6CMt0VX — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 7, 2025

Both officers are expected to be OK.

Sources told Channel 9 that officers were trying to serve a warrant at a home in the Withrow Downs neighborhood.

Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Channel 9 for updates.

0 of 17 Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence

This is a developing story.