Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were hurt in a shooting late Friday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, the department confirmed.

Both officers were rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom is over the scene of Headquarters Farm Road near North Tryon Street . Dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department vehicles are lining the streets. Charlotte Fire and MEDIC have also responded.

Crime scene tape appears to be around one of the homes.

Multiple sources told Channel 9 that one officer was shot in the leg and taken to Atrium Health Main. The other officer was shot in the belt buckle and treated at the scene.

Both officers are expected to be OK.

Sources told Channel 9 that officers were trying to serve a warrant at a home in the Withrow Downs neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

