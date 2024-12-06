Church in Chester County catches fire

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A church in Chester County caught fire Thursday night, according to reports from Richburg Fire-Rescue.

It occurred at Mount Zion AME Zion on Canal Road.

Firefighters said strong winds helped the fire spread.

Several departments responded to the fire, as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

While no one was hurt, the church is a total loss, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

TIME LAPSE VIDEO: Crews respond to 2-alarm fire near Uptown Charlotte

TIME LAPSE VIDEO: Crews respond to 2-alarm fire near Uptown Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group