Church damaged, man injured as truck crashes into building

DENVER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a Denver church on Friday evening, injuring the driver and causing damage to the church, officials said.

The Denver Fire Department responded to the Bethel United Church Building around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. There, they found damage to the church building, a struck light pole, and downed power lines.

Firefighters provided medical care to the driver, who had sustained minor injuries, until Lincoln County EMS arrived.

The scene was inspected and secured through the efforts of a number of agencies.

Crews safely removed the truck from the church and then worked to stabilize the building.

Officials said the scene was secured and cleared just after 1 a.m.

